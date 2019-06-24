Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP John P. Ordus Sells 10,968 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TSCO opened at $106.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $74.93 and a 1-year high of $109.67.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

