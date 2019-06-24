TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Upgraded to “Buy” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TSU has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TIM Participacoes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.13.

TSU stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. TIM Participacoes has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TIM Participacoes will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in TIM Participacoes by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,191,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,297,000 after acquiring an additional 647,749 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in TIM Participacoes by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,753,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 815,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TIM Participacoes by 1,123.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,324,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,839 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TIM Participacoes by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,295,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 415,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,695,000. Institutional investors own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

