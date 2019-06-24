THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. THL Credit posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million.

TCRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of THL Credit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, National Securities lowered their target price on shares of THL Credit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

TCRD traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 127,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,892. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. THL Credit has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of THL Credit by 66.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of THL Credit by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

