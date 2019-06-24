Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Tesla from $394.00 to $374.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.52.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $221.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 0.49. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $4,629,937.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,229.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk bought 102,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $243.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 134,086 shares of company stock worth $29,968,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,863,034,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 2,431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after buying an additional 32,211 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $2,363,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

