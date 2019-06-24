Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €40.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TLX. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.28 ($43.35).

Get Talanx alerts:

TLX stock opened at €37.50 ($43.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. Talanx has a 52-week low of €28.64 ($33.30) and a 52-week high of €37.26 ($43.33).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.