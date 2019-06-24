TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TLC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Get TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S alerts:

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $167.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative net margin of 414.31% and a negative return on equity of 150.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Karst Peak Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 568,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S comprises 11.5% of Karst Peak Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Karst Peak Capital Ltd owned 1.79% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.