Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STRO. ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. VV Manager LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $8,349,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 407,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 132,889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,501,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

