Sumo Group’s (SUMO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
SUMO opened at GBX 146.25 ($1.91) on Thursday. Sumo Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 187 ($2.44). The company has a market capitalization of $219.48 million and a P/E ratio of -731.25.
Sumo Group Company Profile
Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.
