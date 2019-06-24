Steven P. Sherry Sells 4,716 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $474,052.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $100.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $109.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.23 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,021,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,268,000 after buying an additional 215,874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,942,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 194,763 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,514,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,105,000 after buying an additional 36,434 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,455,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,389,000 after buying an additional 83,182 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,020,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

