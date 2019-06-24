Stephens Analysts Give Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) a $29.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $29.00 target price on Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFNC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Simmons First National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.00 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $121,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,860. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,679,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,561,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,238,000 after purchasing an additional 391,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,353,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,183,000 after purchasing an additional 227,228 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

