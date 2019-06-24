Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.35.

SWK stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.91. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $155.22. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,470.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Loree sold 56,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $8,229,292.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,896,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,122,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 370.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 319.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

