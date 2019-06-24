Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 7,100 ($92.77).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPX. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,570 ($85.85) to GBX 8,540 ($111.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,100 ($92.77) to GBX 8,450 ($110.41) and gave the stock an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 6,800 ($88.85) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,010.42 ($91.60).

LON SPX opened at GBX 9,110 ($119.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 30.17. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,940 ($116.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

