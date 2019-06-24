SolGold’s (SOLG) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Get SolGold alerts:

Shares of SOLG opened at GBX 35.15 ($0.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94. SolGold has a 1 year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.05 ($0.59).

In other SolGold news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £112,000 ($146,347.84).

About SolGold

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.