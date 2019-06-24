SolGold’s (SOLG) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, March 11th.
Shares of SOLG opened at GBX 35.15 ($0.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94. SolGold has a 1 year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.05 ($0.59).
About SolGold
SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.
