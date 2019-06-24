Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Simon Property Group to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.33.

SPG stock opened at $164.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $159.69 and a 12 month high of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $490,827,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,049,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,228,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,246,108,000 after acquiring an additional 763,535 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 862,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,725,000 after buying an additional 575,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,441,000 after buying an additional 507,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

