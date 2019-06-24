Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Premier African Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. Premier African Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.27 ($0.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

