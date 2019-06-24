Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.
Premier African Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. Premier African Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.27 ($0.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.