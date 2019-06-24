Shopify’s (SHOP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $395.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $295.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Shopify from $216.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $295.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.63.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $326.85 on Thursday. Shopify has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $338.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 287,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,315 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

