Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCHN. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $659.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $37.95.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.25 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Dyck sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $127,767.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

