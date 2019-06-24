Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.42.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $369,694.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,287.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,526,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,703,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,033 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 273,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 248,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.