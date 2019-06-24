Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €73.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.67 ($68.23).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €49.62 ($57.70) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a 52-week low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 52-week high of €61.39 ($71.38).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

