Ross Stanley Acquires 573,685 Shares of Lucapa Diamond Co Ltd (ASX:LOM) Stock

Lucapa Diamond Co Ltd (ASX:LOM) insider Ross Stanley purchased 573,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,673.82 ($69,981.43).

Ross Stanley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Ross Stanley purchased 1,123,508 shares of Lucapa Diamond stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$171,896.72 ($121,912.57).

ASX:LOM opened at A$0.17 ($0.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 million and a PE ratio of -10.31. Lucapa Diamond Co Ltd has a one year low of A$0.15 ($0.10) and a one year high of A$0.29 ($0.21).

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of diamond projects in Angola, Lesotho, Botswana, and Australia. It primarily operates Lulo Alluvial mine in Angola and the Mothae Kimberlite mine in Lesotho. The company was formerly known as Lonrho Mining Limited and changed its name to Lucapa Diamond Company Limited in October 2012.

