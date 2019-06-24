Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) Given a €28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.91 ($32.46).

Rocket Internet stock opened at €25.48 ($29.63) on Thursday. Rocket Internet has a 12 month low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a 12 month high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

