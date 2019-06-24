Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $243.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 44,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 4th quarter worth about $3,113,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 259,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 152,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 74,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.