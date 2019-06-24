Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,920 ($64.29) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Investec lowered Rio Tinto to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,824 ($63.03) to GBX 4,801 ($62.73) in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,428.47 ($57.87).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,700 ($61.41) on Friday. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,904 ($64.08). The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £367.68 ($480.44).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

