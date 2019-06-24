Reviewing Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) and CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN)

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) and CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

Dragon Victory International has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CM Finance has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Dragon Victory International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of CM Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CM Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CM Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Dragon Victory International does not pay a dividend. CM Finance pays out 71.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dragon Victory International and CM Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International N/A N/A N/A CM Finance -13.35% 11.75% 5.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dragon Victory International and CM Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International $4.28 million 2.72 $190,000.00 N/A N/A CM Finance $40.79 million 2.41 $15.62 million $1.39 5.19

CM Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Dragon Victory International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dragon Victory International and CM Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragon Victory International 0 0 0 0 N/A CM Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CM Finance beats Dragon Victory International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dragon Victory International Company Profile

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also operates auto-parts service operation that serves auto-repair shops seeking and transacting with auto-parts suppliers. In addition, it offers finder's service to assist companies to obtain loans or additional equity financing, introduce them to potential business partners, find merger candidates or other strategic relationships, or assist with feasibility studies. Further, the company provides business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.