Reviewing Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) & NESTLE S A/S (NASDAQ:NSRGY)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Meat and NESTLE S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $87.93 million 105.38 -$29.89 million N/A N/A NESTLE S A/S $91.84 billion 3.45 $10.36 billion $3.37 30.69

NESTLE S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Meat.

Dividends

NESTLE S A/S pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Beyond Meat does not pay a dividend. NESTLE S A/S pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Beyond Meat and NESTLE S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 0 8 0 0 2.00 NESTLE S A/S 0 2 8 0 2.80

Beyond Meat presently has a consensus target price of $104.48, indicating a potential downside of 32.21%. NESTLE S A/S has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.30%. Given NESTLE S A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NESTLE S A/S is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of NESTLE S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and NESTLE S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat N/A N/A N/A NESTLE S A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NESTLE S A/S beats Beyond Meat on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Beyond Meat, Inc. is a subsidiary of Savage River Inc.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands. The company also provides coffee products under the Nescafé original, Nespresso, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Nescafé, Nescafé Original 3 in 1, Coffee-Mate, Nescafé Gold, and Nescafé Cappuccino brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Thomy, Jacks, TombStone, Buitoni, DiGiorno, and Lean Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, Nescafé, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Sjora, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Peptamen, Resource, and Nutren Junior brands; ice cream products under the Dreyer's, Mövenpick, Häagen-Dazs, Nestlé Ice Cream, and Extrême brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Chef Michael's, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

