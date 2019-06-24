resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TORC. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TORC opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $369.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.85. resTORbio has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that resTORbio will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the first quarter worth $29,440,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in resTORbio by 34.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,868,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 728,566 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in resTORbio by 29.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,271,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 287,769 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in resTORbio by 28.1% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,184 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in resTORbio by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 332,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

