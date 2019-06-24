Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCII. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.78 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

RCII opened at $24.18 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.29. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $696.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,898,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2,935.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,385,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after buying an additional 1,339,742 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,333,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,351,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after buying an additional 575,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,507,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

