Raymond James Reiterates C$19.50 Price Target for Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX)

Raymond James set a C$19.50 price target on Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HRX. Desjardins upped their target price on Heroux Devtek from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Heroux Devtek from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Heroux Devtek from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Heroux Devtek from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.10.

Shares of HRX stock opened at C$19.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.42. Heroux Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$11.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$157.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heroux Devtek will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Gravel sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.86, for a total transaction of C$55,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$723,648.06.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

