RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RMED. Maxim Group cut their price objective on RA Medical Systems to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on RA Medical Systems from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a positive rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RA Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

RA Medical Systems stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RA Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Irwin sold 21,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $83,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Kraws sold 18,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $55,504.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,065 shares of company stock valued at $228,327. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 71,237 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 405,443 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 206,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 118,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

