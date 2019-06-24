Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

PTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Securities decreased their price target on shares of Polarityte from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Polarityte stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.66. Polarityte has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $40.51.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 99.38% and a negative net margin of 4,259.44%. Polarityte’s revenue for the quarter was up 49900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polarityte will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $186,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Gorlin sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $318,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,680. Corporate insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

