Piper Jaffray Companies Upgrades Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) to Overweight

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GHDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genomic Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genomic Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Genomic Health from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genomic Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.86.

Get Genomic Health alerts:

Shares of GHDX stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genomic Health has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Genomic Health had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genomic Health will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 255,970 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $17,436,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Shak sold 75,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $5,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 816,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,696,521 in the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Genomic Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Genomic Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.