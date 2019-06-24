Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.45 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.15.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,443.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,267,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,864,000 after acquiring an additional 489,769 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 79,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 376,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

