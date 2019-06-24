Oracle’s (ORCL) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORCL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Oracle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded Oracle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $56.12 on Thursday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $32,976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,812,345 shares in the company, valued at $154,566,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 707,500 shares of company stock worth $38,885,825. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

