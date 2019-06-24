ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Cut to “Neutral” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. produces and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. Its products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; GLACTIV and FORXIGA tablets for type 2 diabetes; KINEDAK tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; PARSABIV, an intravenous injection for dialysis patients; RECALBON tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; RIVASTACH patches for Alzheimer's disease; ONOACT injections for treating tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; OPALMON tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; ONON capsules and dry syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets to treat chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis.

