NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) versus China Sunergy (NASDAQ:CSUNY) Financial Survey

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NXP Semiconductors and China Sunergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 0 7 12 1 2.70 China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 N/A

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus target price of $100.89, indicating a potential upside of 2.88%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and China Sunergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 23.06% 18.33% 9.60% China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and China Sunergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $9.41 billion 3.43 $2.21 billion $5.94 16.51 China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than China Sunergy.

Risk & Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Sunergy has a beta of 4.05, suggesting that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. China Sunergy does not pay a dividend. NXP Semiconductors pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats China Sunergy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems. It also provides secure identification solutions, such as passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, the company delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices comprising microcontrollers, secure mobile transaction solutions, and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

China Sunergy Company Profile

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

