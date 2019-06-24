Northland Securities Boosts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $105.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Everbridge from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Everbridge stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 0.78. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $97.68.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 52.04% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $218,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $217,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,432 shares of company stock worth $34,005,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $27,484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Everbridge by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 254,536 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Everbridge by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 700,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 241,458 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 207,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,334,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

