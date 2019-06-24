Nord/LB Reiterates €25.50 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UN01. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.03 ($27.94).

Shares of UN01 opened at €26.60 ($30.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a fifty-two week high of €27.74 ($32.26).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

