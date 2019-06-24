New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of TSE BCI opened at C$33.25 on Monday. New Look Vision Group has a 12-month low of C$26.01 and a 12-month high of C$35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.27 million and a P/E ratio of 36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$71.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Look Vision Group will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on New Look Vision Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

