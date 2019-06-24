New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NBEV. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded New Age Beverages from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on New Age Beverages in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Age Beverages from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. New Age Beverages has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald Kapteyn sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,000 shares of company stock worth $1,817,850. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 5,012.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 439.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in New Age Beverages in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

