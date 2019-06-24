NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTCT. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded NetScout Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NTCT stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.04 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $79,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $96,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $200,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $202,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

