National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank of Canada provides banking services, including retail, corporate and investment banking. It operates in three business segments, personal and commercial, wealth management, and financial markets. The personal and Commercial Banking segment offers a range of services, including credit, deposit and investment solutions and international trade services. Wealth Management provides financial advice, investment solutions, products and specialized services. Financial Markets provides corporate, public sector and institutional clients with banking and investment banking service. “

NTIOF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised National Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.25. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 19.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.508 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

