Michael Brian Bell Sells 14,702 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 14,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $570,584.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,996.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Brian Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Brian Bell sold 2,202 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $70,684.20.

On Thursday, May 9th, Michael Brian Bell sold 14,894 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $482,863.48.

CDNA stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. CareDx Inc has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). CareDx had a negative net margin of 51.21% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,644,000 after acquiring an additional 162,939 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,493,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,020 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in CareDx by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 536,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 199,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CareDx by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 439,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,677 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 42,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

