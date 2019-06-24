Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $231.01 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $167.34 and a twelve month high of $263.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.19 million, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.74). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 70,300.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

