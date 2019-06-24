Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.45.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Phillips acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $366,170. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

