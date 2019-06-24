Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. WBB Securities downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of MLNT stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Melinta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.72) by $0.38. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 161.27%. The company had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will post -9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 90,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

