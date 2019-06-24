Maxim Group Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $126.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $132.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.17.

NYSE:DRI opened at $121.23 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $95.83 and a 52-week high of $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3,628.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

