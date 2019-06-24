Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) versus Aspen Group (OTCMKTS:ASPU) Head to Head Contrast

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Aspen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $93.41 million 0.04 -$9.96 million N/A N/A Aspen Group $22.02 million 4.32 -$7.06 million ($0.39) -13.08

Aspen Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legacy Education Alliance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Legacy Education Alliance and Aspen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance -9.98% N/A -39.17% Aspen Group -36.52% -32.33% -25.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Legacy Education Alliance beats Aspen Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's product offerings include Rich Dad Education, which is based on the teachings of Robert Kiyosaki; Rich Dad Stock Education program that teaches students how to become savvy investors; Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a property-based curriculum; and Brick Buy Brick program that introduces its students to the tools and strategies used by successful investors to make money work for them through real estate investing. It also provides Building Wealth program that trains students on how to build and preserve wealth, start or manage a business, and benefit through investing in property; Robbie Fowler Property Academy for teaching investment strategies; Women In Wealth program to empower women with a financial education; Perform in Property program that helps students to achieve level of performance and financial independence they desire; Teach Me to Trade program to learn the core concepts of trading in the financial markets; Trade Up Investor Education that helps students to enhance their knowledge of stock and options trading; and Elite training courses. The company offers its programs through various formats and channels, including free-preview workshops, basic training classes, symposiums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc. provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2018, it had 7,057 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

