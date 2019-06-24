Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

KOP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. Koppers has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $574.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $434.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP R. Michael Johnson acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 186,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,369.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $457,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,132 shares of company stock worth $355,461 and have sold 39,706 shares worth $1,181,189. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth about $8,084,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $5,090,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $3,635,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 58,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 488,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

