Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €40.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.90 ($45.23) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.21 ($46.75).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

