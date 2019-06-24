Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $5,495,000.00 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $5,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $5,484,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $5,658,000.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $5,781,000.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $5,853,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $5,717,000.00.

NYSE K opened at $55.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.98.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

